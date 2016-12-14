Lamar Odom Checks Himself into Rehab

Lamar Odom is still struggling, y’all.

Just before the anniversary of his infant son’s death and as his divorce from Khloe Kardashian is finalized, Lamar Odom has checked himself into rehab. He has continued to struggle since nearly dying after an overdose last year. Khloe Kardashian stayed with the ex-NBA player to help him recover, but this week the divorce will become final. It will also be the anniversary of his son’s death, who died form SIDS in 2005. Lamar checked himself in not because he had fallen off the wagon, sources say, but because he feared he might become emotional and go on a bender. At least he’s taking steps to prevent a disaster! We wish him all the luck in the world!