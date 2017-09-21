Lady Gaga Reveals She is Taking Medication for Depression

Lady Gaga is going through some stuff right now.
The songstress revealed that she is taking medication for depression. This realization comes not long after she went on a “break” from boyfriend Taylor Kinney.
‘I take medication,’ she said. ‘I’m not saying I feel good because of the medication – I wouldn’t encourage young people to take anti-depressants or mood stabilisers. I admit to having battled depression and anxiety and I think a lot of people do.’
She just released a new hit, ‘Perfect Illusion,” off an upcoming new yet-to-be-named album.
‘I’ve been betrayed by all types of people in my life and thought an illusion was put out to bait me in some kind of way,’ she said. ‘There’s a lot of rage on the album.
‘There’s going to be a lot of personal things on that record that are written through the lyrics and the music.’
