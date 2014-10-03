Breaking News

Lady Gaga Gets New Tattoo For Her Monsters

    She has a penchant for getting inked.
    And Lady Gaga even found time in the midst of her busy European tour schedule to lay down on the table and get a new tattoo, which she shared this with her Instagram followers on Thursday.
    The 28-year-old Do What U Want singer must have been in Hamburg, Germany for her session with tattoo artist Eric Gonzales of Deer’s Eye Studio, where she flashed her behind in one of the shots of the procedure.

    As Gaga lay down on the table, her existing tattoos were visible as well as the outline the artist had drawn for her latest design.
    It appeared to be a monster hand or ‘paw’, complete with long nails and a scaly wrist, and it’s not impossible that it was a homage to her fans, who she nicknames her ‘monsters’.
    ‘Uh Oh…it’s time monsters,’ the Poker Face singer wrote in a caption alongside the first image of her tattoo session, adding: ‘Paws Up.’

    -Via DailyMail

