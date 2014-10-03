Lady Gaga Gets New Tattoo For Her Monsters

-
She has a penchant for getting inked.
And Lady Gaga even found time in the midst of her busy European tour schedule to lay down on the table and get a new tattoo, which she shared this with her Instagram followers on Thursday.
The 28-year-old Do What U Want singer must have been in Hamburg, Germany for her session with tattoo artist Eric Gonzales of Deer’s Eye Studio, where she flashed her behind in one of the shots of the procedure.
As Gaga lay down on the table, her existing tattoos were visible as well as the outline the artist had drawn for her latest design.
It appeared to be a monster hand or ‘paw’, complete with long nails and a scaly wrist, and it’s not impossible that it was a homage to her fans, who she nicknames her ‘monsters’.
‘Uh Oh…it’s time monsters,’ the Poker Face singer wrote in a caption alongside the first image of her tattoo session, adding: ‘Paws Up.’
-Via DailyMail
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: xtreme article rewriter
Pingback: accounting fraud
Pingback: Fireplaces
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Pingback: Trisha
Pingback: immortal plc
Pingback: balkan pharmaceuticals test e review
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: joseph de saram
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: rhodium
Pingback: anabolic steroid for sale
Pingback: Sandra balan
Pingback: gynodel
Pingback: sexleksaker outlet
Pingback: M88
Pingback: kimsin sen
Pingback: decaplex 300
Pingback: click here to hire a lawyer
Pingback: cheap 19-nortestosterone
angel perfume
December 7, 2016 at 11:38 am
swwyiB sleekness as well as classiness. An elegant ladies watch that
Check Out Your URL
February 1, 2017 at 3:16 pm
AvrKBs My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
love anal
March 5, 2017 at 12:32 am
HZfKJ8 Very good blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.