Breaking News

Lady Gaga Does the Polar Plunge

    Nope. We would not do this crazy s**t. Lady Gaga and her fiancé joined in for the Polar Plunge in Lake Michigan. Thanks, we will stay in our warm, dry clothes watching from here.

    image

    image

    image

    image

    image

[photos: instagram]

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

18 Comments

18 Comments

  1. my website

    September 27, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I have been checking out many of your stories and i must say nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.

  2. Mollie

    September 20, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal web site.

  3. Marty

    September 15, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Ive in no way read something like this prior to. So good to find somebody with some original thoughts on this topic, really thank you for beginning this up. this web site is some thing that is required on the internet, somebody having a small originality. valuable job for bringing one thing new towards the web!

  4. find more info

    August 28, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Greetings. I just discovered your site and I honestly enjoy it. I also love to chat about kik android occasionally. Good to be here, cheers!

  5. Pingback: Corporate Event Managers in Hyderabad

  6. Jean

    August 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I have recently started a website, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.

  7. mobogenie for android

    August 21, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    There are actually remarkable changes on the style of the blog, I honestly enjoy it! My site is on the subject of mobogenie apk and generally there are quite a lot of things to be done, I am currently a rookie in internet site design. Cheers!

  8. how to attract a girl without saying a word

    August 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I always go through your content closely. I am furthermore fascinated with tips to attract a woman, perhaps you could write about that sometimes. Bye.

  9. free football streaming

    August 18, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I’m impressed, I should say. Genuinely rarely do I encounter a weblog that is both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you may have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is outstanding; the problem is one thing that not enough individuals are speaking intelligently about. I’m pretty pleased that I stumbled across this in my search for one thing relating to this.

  10. Cameron

    August 16, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog. You have some really great articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!

  11. fragrance

    December 6, 2016 at 12:38 am

    rwgPB1 You have brought up a very excellent details , thankyou for the post.

  12. Pingback: pornhub

  13. Pingback: economics tuition

  14. Pingback: computer reparatie Winterswijk

  15. Pingback: joseph de saram

  16. Pingback: rhodium

  17. Pingback: Johnny C. Malbrough

  18. Pingback: best bodybuilding steroids in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Popular

1.7M
11
Daily Dose

Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Gone Hilariously Wrong
1.7M
Style

Kathy Griffin Just Shaved Her Head – Find Out Why!
1.7M
12
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Responds to Being Blasted by Transgender!
1.3M
19
Breaking News

Is Carmelo Looking for a Reconciliation With Lala? See What He Just Posted!
1.1M
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Admits It’s Him in Video but He Didn’t Know She Was Transgender
9.5K
3
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Again in New Interview
8.9K
6
Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Adorable Photo of Her Kids
8.8K
21
Style

Beyoncé’s Body is Insane Just Two Months After Giving Birth to Twins
8.2K
1
Breaking News

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Cakes in Mirror
8.2K
5
Style

Kris Jenner Shows Off Bikini Body in Sexy Selfie
7.7K
9
Breaking News

Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless on New Single Cover
7.2K
6
Breaking News

See the Best and Worst Looks from the MTV VMA Awards
7.0K
4
Breaking News

Transgender Woman From Video Now Claims Bobby Valentino Assaulted Her!
6.9K
5
Style

Amber Rose Flaunts Her Lingerie for ‘Bae’ (and Everyone Else)
6.8K
7
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Announces He is Bisexual, Breaks Up With Girlfriend
6.7K
2
Style

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Shows Off All Her Plastic Parts in Sheer Outfit
6.6K
Breaking News

Drake and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Dating, and Rihanna is Not Happy
6.5K
12
Style

Blac Chyna: New Hair and Sideboob
6.3K
6
Style

Daaaaaaaaaaamn! Beyoncé Shows Off Her Curves in Tight Dress
6.2K
Style

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Front Side and Backside in Itty Bitty Black Bikini
6.0K
14
Breaking News

Fergie Takes it All Off…and Wow!
6.0K
Style

Kate Moss Hangs Topless Out of Helicopter
5.9K
9
Style

Kim Kardashian is Wearing the Weirdest Outfits These Days
To Top