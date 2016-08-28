Lady Gaga Caught Smoking Something Hand-Rolled While Driving

So…what is that you’re smoking, Lady Gaga?
While rolling around with her dad, Lady Gaga was smoking a hand-rolled cig that suspiciously looks like marijuana. She kind of looks a little high too, but that’s just conjecture, of course. Keep it cool, lady.
seo
October 17, 2016 at 9:27 am
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin
Arnulfo
October 20, 2016 at 4:49 pm
Thank you a lot for providing individuals with an exceptionally memorable possiblity to read from this site. It is often very beneficial and as well , full of a lot of fun for me personally and my office co-workers to visit your blog really 3 times in one week to read through the newest things you have got. And definitely, I’m so always satisfied with all the unique creative concepts you give. Selected 4 ideas in this post are rather the very best I have ever had.
dental implant cost
October 25, 2016 at 8:11 pm
you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great job on this topic!
basic jiu jitsu submissions
October 29, 2016 at 5:04 pm
I am curious to find out what blog platform you are utilizing? I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any solutions?
iceland ice skating rink
October 29, 2016 at 5:57 pm
very nice post, i definitely love this website, keep on it
Shirley
November 3, 2016 at 2:55 pm
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
commercial office cleaning services
November 15, 2016 at 9:54 am
It’s arduous to seek out knowledgeable folks on this matter, however you sound like you understand what you’re talking about! Thanks
digital safes
November 19, 2016 at 6:03 am
Thank you, I have just been searching for info about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
small bathroom remodel ideas
November 22, 2016 at 1:02 pm
I have been checking out some of your stories and it’s clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
unique names
November 29, 2016 at 3:21 pm
I’m impressed, I need to say. Really hardly ever do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you’ve gotten hit the nail on the head. Your thought is outstanding; the problem is something that not sufficient individuals are speaking intelligently about. I’m very pleased that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for one thing relating to this.
Josue
January 10, 2017 at 1:38 pm
great points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?