Style

Kylie Jenner: This is What I Wear to Work (Almost Nothing!)

By
Posted on

If we wore this to work…well, so many reasons why we wouldn’t.

Kylie Jenner had some business to attend to. Rather than dress functionally or professionally, she chose to wear this. Hey, if it closes the deal, whatever works, yea?

Flip for more angles:

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top