Kylie Jenner Suddenly Has a Huge Chest, Says It’s Just Hormones

Yea, if the hormones are injected right into her lady bits!

There’s a buzz that Kylie Jenner got a boob job after several photos of her show a VERY large chest compared to what it was before.

Suspiciously, she has been somewhat absent from social media this past week, citing “food poisoning,” but perhaps she was really recuperating from surgery. We all know how she likes to deny, deny, deny, just like she denied for ages she was getting lip injections. But come on.

What kind of bra makes natural boobs look like this? We’d really like to know!:

Fans had some hilarious reactions on Twitter as she tried to say it was just hormonal:

Flip through for more and decide if Kylie has had some extra “help”:

Pages: 1 2 3 4