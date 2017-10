Stop playing coy, Kylie!

Kylie Jenner stopped just short of showing off her baby bump in a new photo, but it is clear that she has gained a little weight – especially in the chest area. The alleged mom-to-be has yet to publicly confirm her pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, but plenty of sources say they have more than confirmed it to friends. She will only be able to hide it for so long, and we’re sure momager Kris has a plan already in place for the big reveal.