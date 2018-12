1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Kylie Jenner is getting blingy for the holidays.

Wearing a custom-designed bespoke Yousef Aljasmi gown, Kylie gave fans a shot of her well-defined curves. The gown featured a nude fabric embellished with sparkling rhinestones. She shows it off while sitting casually on a sofa in a dressing room.

She showed off a similar look, this time as a bodysuit with dark hair.

Jenner has been flooding her Instagram with photos of her daughter Stormi, and even a few of fiancé Travis Scott.