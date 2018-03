2k SHARES Share Tweet

Hot Mama!

Likely convulsing from being out of the spotlight for so long, Kylie Jenner was quick to drop video footage of her post-baby body just one month after giving birth to baby Stormi.

She posted the video on SnapChat, not long after setting off a wave when she tweeted how crappy the new updates were.

She also posted a pic to Instagram holding her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s one-month-old:

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Doesn’t look like she was EVER pregnant. Bravo.