Kylie Jenner Sets The Record Straight About Tyga

There’s been no shortage of rumors circulating Kylie Jenner and Tyga since their recent split. Will they get back together? Is she seeing PartyNextDoor? Does Tyga owe her money?

We don’t really answers to any of those burning questions — save the last one. Jenner herself took to Twitter to shut down a rumor that her rapper ex owed her $2 million. (Oh, to one day be so rich that you could feasibly spare $2 mil.)

The 18-year-old made her thoughts on the matter pretty clear, we think. Guess we can all move on to dissecting Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s role in the breakup.