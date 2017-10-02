EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner Sets The Record Straight About Tyga

There’s been no shortage of rumors circulating Kylie Jenner and Tyga since their recent split. Will they get back together? Is she seeing PartyNextDoor? Does Tyga owe her money?

We don’t really answers to any of those burning questions — save the last one. Jenner herself took to Twitter to shut down a rumor that her rapper ex owed her $2 million. (Oh, to one day be so rich that you could feasibly spare $2 mil.)

The 18-year-old made her thoughts on the matter pretty clear, we think. Guess we can all move on to dissecting Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s role in the breakup.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

74 Comments

74 Comments

  1. dental implants

    October 2, 2017 at 6:32 am

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  2. cosmetic

    October 2, 2017 at 3:05 am

    Say, you got a nice blog.Really thank you! Much obliged.

  3. buy mushrooms vancouver

    October 1, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Keep up the superb piece of work, I read few posts on this web site and I believe that your blog is real interesting and contains sets of good info.

  4. www.foodspotting.com

    September 30, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Really enjoyed this blog.Much thanks again. Will read on

  5. MSP Exam

    September 30, 2017 at 6:38 am

    You will be my role models. Many thanks for the post

  6. vitamin B supplement

    September 30, 2017 at 4:30 am

    Major thanks for the blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.

  7. best reviews of edc pens 2018

    September 30, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Some truly choice posts on this site, saved to my bookmarks.

  8. Go Global

    September 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Superb read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little study on that. And he really bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let

  9. fake instagram account

    September 29, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Im obliged for the article. Will read on…

  10. test bank wizard

    September 29, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Wohh just what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.

  11. cara alami putihkan gigi

    September 29, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply couldn at locate it. What a perfect web site.

  12. Malatya Gundemi

    September 29, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Major thankies for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

  13. ������� ����� ������� ��������

    September 29, 2017 at 11:55 am

    This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Kudos!

  14. دانلود فیلم

    September 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Jualan Tas Online Murah It as great to come across a blog every once in a while that is not the same out of date rehashed material. Fantastic read!

  15. yopute momde

    September 26, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    18phdG Your kindness will be tremendously appreciated.

  16. Yong

    September 15, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    There is evidently a bundle to know about this. I think you made some nice points in features also.

  17. Darryl

    August 23, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I have recently started a blog, the information you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.

  18. Lester

    August 16, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this information for my mission.

  19. g2dg

    August 10, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    you are luckly!

  20. website here

    August 9, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I simply want to mention I am just very new to weblog and really liked this web-site. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You absolutely have outstanding articles and reviews. Appreciate it for sharing with us your blog site.

  21. come here

    March 4, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    R3thMe if you are if you are in an apartment that is confined, then folding tables would be very well suited for you;;

  22. YOURURL.com

    January 31, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    A2jmqn My brother recommended I might like this blog. He used to be totally right.

  23. CalebPSkeels

    December 6, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    Hi to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this
    web site, and your views are pleasant for new users.

  24. fragrance outlet

    December 5, 2016 at 6:17 am

    E3vhoM of a user in his/her brain that how a user can understand it.

  25. EddiePVenard

    December 4, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    This post offers clear idea in support of the newest people of blogging, that truly how you can do blogging and site-building.

  26. RocioTNuncio

    December 4, 2016 at 12:00 pm

    Peculiar article, just what I needed.

  27. SookGTummons

    December 3, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    When you desire to obtain a great deal from this component of writing then you have to apply these strategies in your won website.

  28. TameshaDCuen

    December 2, 2016 at 8:53 am

    I got this web page from my friend who informed me on the topic
    of this web page and at the moment this time I
    am visiting this web page and reading very informative articles or reviews at this
    place.

  29. EulaFMizer

    December 2, 2016 at 8:05 am

    Thank you for finally talking about >Kylie Jenner
    Sets The Record Straight About Tyga – GossipRx <Loved it!

  30. MilesQAppert

    December 1, 2016 at 1:36 pm

    Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme on this
    website. It’s simple, yet effective. A great deal of
    times it’s difficult to have that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
    I must say you’ve done a great job using this type of.
    In addition, the blog loads super fast in my opinion on Safari.
    Outstanding Blog!

  31. DonnyGEsco

    December 1, 2016 at 2:12 am

    Spot up with this write-up, I truly believe this phenomenal site needs far more attention. I’ll more likely
    be returning to read more, many thanks for the info!

  32. GerardUCalvi

    November 30, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    Excellent post. I had been checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed!
    Very useful information particularly the last section 🙂 I handle such information much.

    I had been seeking this particular info for the very long time.

    Many thanks and good luck.

  33. JustinGLavee

    November 30, 2016 at 5:49 pm

    Your thing is unique as compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
    Thanks a lot for posting when you’ve got the chance, Guess I will just book mark this
    website.

  34. BeauGVejar

    November 29, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    This component of writing will help the web people for establishing new site or perhaps a blog from commence to end.

  35. RebaUPerza

    November 29, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    What’s up, I visit your new stuff regularly. Your story-telling style
    is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!

  36. ReenaTCookus

    November 29, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    Why visitors still use to read news papers
    when in this technological world all is accessible on web?

  37. MarvinAFossa

    November 29, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    Howdy! This article could not be written any better! Looking through this article reminds me
    of my previous roommate! He always kept referring to
    this. I am going to forward these details to him. Fairly certain he will possess a
    good read. Many thanks for sharing!

  38. HoseaCStorts

    November 28, 2016 at 6:31 pm

    Hello to every one, it’s actually a fastidious
    for me to pay a visit this site, it includes helpful Information.

  39. RockyZAceves

    November 28, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    What’s Happening i am new to this, I found this I have
    discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I am just hoping to contribute & assist different users like its aided me.
    Great job.

  40. Pingback: boxing pads and gloves

  41. RockyCBadger

    November 28, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto
    a coworker who had been conducting a little homework on this.
    And he actually bought me breakfast simply because I discovered it for him…
    lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this topic here on your website.

  42. Pingback: attorneys

  43. LeiaTVanabel

    November 27, 2016 at 6:31 pm

    It’s perfect time to make a couple of plans for the long run and it really is
    time and energy to be happy. I actually have read this submit and if I could
    I desire to recommend you few fascinating things
    or suggestions. Maybe you can write subsequent
    articles in relation to this informative article.
    I desire to read more things about it!

  44. LareeKGomm

    November 27, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    Firstly I wish to say superb blog! I had a quick question that I’d love to ask should you not mind.

    I used to be interested to learn how you will center
    yourself and clear your feelings ahead of writing.
    I’ve had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting
    my ideas out. I truly do enjoy writing but it really
    just looks like the 1st ten to fifteen minutes are wasted simply just figuring out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
    Thank you!

  45. Pingback: http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/

  46. ShanaCCisney

    November 25, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    Hi, I actually do believe it is a great site. I stumbledupon it
    😉 I might revisit yet again since i have saved as a favorite it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and then help other folks.

  47. LeraBMarkrof

    November 24, 2016 at 6:36 pm

    This is my first time go to see at here and i am genuinely
    impressed to read all at alone place.

  48. AhmedJChaney

    November 23, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right.
    This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply
    how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  49. DarbyCPreato

    November 21, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    It’s actually a cool and useful part of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information along
    with us. Please keep us informed such as this. Many thanks for sharing.

  50. Pingback: arnaque serrurier

  51. EmiliaBHeald

    November 21, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    My significant other and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I might check things out.
    I enjoy what I see so now i am following you. Look ahead to taking a look at your web page to get a second time.

  52. Pingback: economics tuition

  53. IldaDMccleaf

    November 18, 2016 at 11:00 pm

    Very descriptive post, I enjoyed that a whole lot. Will there be considered a part 2?

  54. TomikaSHouze

    November 18, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    I absolutely love your web site.. Great colors & theme.

    Would you create this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to
    create my very own personal blog and would love to know in which
    you got this from or just what the theme is referred to
    as. Cheers!

  55. CathleenBSor

    November 18, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
    It will always be exciting to read content from other writers and practice something from other websites.

  56. DaisyWSprout

    November 18, 2016 at 6:10 pm

    Highly energetic post, I liked that bit. Will there be considered
    a part 2?

  57. JorgeXWilt

    November 18, 2016 at 11:16 am

    This is my first time go to see at here and i am actually impressed
    to read all at single place.

  58. JerrieWPharo

    November 18, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Hey there I am so happy I found your blog, I really found
    you by mistake, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say
    thanks for a remarkable post and a all round interesting blog (I also
    love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have
    book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more,
    Please do keep up the great work.

  59. CesarHWolner

    November 18, 2016 at 11:01 am

    I’m unsure where you will be having your information, but good topic.
    I needs to invest some time learning more or understanding more.

    Many thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.

  60. AllanRKolker

    November 18, 2016 at 11:00 am

    My partner and that i stumbled right here from your different web address and thought I may also check things out.
    I like the things i see so now i am just following you.
    Anticipate discovering about your web page for any second time.

  61. RoscoeKStike

    November 18, 2016 at 9:37 am

    Amazing! This website looks just like my old one! It’s on the
    entirely different topic but it has virtually the same page layout and
    design. Great selection of colors!

  62. ThaoNMarando

    November 18, 2016 at 9:37 am

    This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am really impressed to read all at one place.

  63. PercyGAubrey

    November 18, 2016 at 5:51 am

    Aw, this was an exceptionally good post.
    Taking a few minutes and actual effort to generate a very good article but what can I say I put things off a whole lot and
    never seem to get nearly anything done.

  64. Pingback: sexleksaker outlet

  65. JenellSMilks

    November 15, 2016 at 10:31 am

    Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace
    group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
    Please let me know. Thanks

  66. Pingback: computer kopen Aalten

  67. Pingback: Sandra balan

  68. Pingback: joe de saram

  69. Pingback: joseph de saram

  70. Pingback: advanced cryptographics

  71. Pingback: economics tuition

  72. Pingback: Best Newspaper in India

  73. Pingback: financial fraud

  74. Pingback: information security architect

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

To Top