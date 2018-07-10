Kylie Jenner Says She Removed All Her Lip Fillers

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

The butt’s still there though…

Kylie Jenner was mocked incessantly for her ginormous lip fillers that she started getting a couple years back. She tried to deny it and instead claimed it was just “makeup.” Riiiiight.

Well, it worked out for her because she was able to use it to build a multi-million dollar makeup company off the attention. So her. It’s all good.

Now, Jenner says she has removed the fillers for a more natural look. While it will likely take a little time for all of it to dissolve back to her normal size, she showed off a noticeably thinner pout on social media.

She said about her decision saying that a boy commented on her lack of lippage and that he thought she wouldn’t be a good kisser because of it, which made her self-conscious. On her show The Life Of Kylie, she said, “I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips.'” She said, “Just when a guy you like says that… I don’t know, it just really affected me. I didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”