Kylie Jenner Reveals Reason Behind Breakup with Tyga

What was behind the end of their 3 year relationship?

Kylie Jenner finally talked about the reasons for her breakup with Tyga. According to the reality starlet, she felt she was just too young to continue to be tied down to one guy. Looks like she outgrew him. Tyga should have seen this coming since he started dating her before she was even legal.

On her new reality show, she said: ‘There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We’ll always have a bond. There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he’s really not that type of person.’

Looks like Kylie wanted a little variety in her life. Can you blame her?