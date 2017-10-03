Kylie Jenner Poses Topless as She Talks Lip Injections, Plastic Surgery

She wanted to be more kissable.

Kylie Jenner stripped down in a new series of pop art shots.

‘It has been an insecurity of mine all my life,’ she said of her lips, and ‘This guy I kissed was like, “Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.”‘

‘It was so rude,’ Kylie said. ‘From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.’

She admits that she went a bit overboard with the lip injections, though: ‘When you first get them done, you’re like, “Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.” I’d go back and be like, “They went down” and think they could be bigger. But I went too far. It was very painful.’

And there you have it, everyone.

Flip through for all the angles:

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9