Kylie Jenner: My Body’s a Wonderland

We wonder a lot about it too.

Kylie Jenner showed off her ever-growing assets while hanging with boyfriend Tyga on a family vacation in Costa Rica.She wore a silver bikini and paraded her backside around with her boo in tow.

Body is a Wonderland ✨

🌋 volcano view

