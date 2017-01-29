Kylie Jenner: My Body’s a Wonderland

We wonder a lot about it too.

Kylie Jenner showed off her ever-growing assets while hanging with boyfriend Tyga on a family vacation in Costa Rica.She wore a silver bikini and paraded her backside around with her boo in tow.

Body is a Wonderland ✨ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

🌋 volcano view A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:18pm PST