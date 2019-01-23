Kylie Jenner Hints She and Travis Scott Are Married

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have largely kept their relationship out of the pubic eye, but she just hinted the two may be married.

Fans have been speculating the two may have tied the knot, though neither confirmed. The two welcomed their daughter, Stormi, and have seemingly been inseparable throughout their relationship.

Kylie posted a picture with the caption “extraño a mi esposo.”

This translates to “I miss my husband.” While people often use words like husband and wife when not actually married, it’s hard to say if she’s being literal or not.

For now, we still can’t confirm if they’re official on paper, but signs are pointing to yes.