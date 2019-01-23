News

Kylie Jenner Hints She and Travis Scott Are Married

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have largely kept their relationship out of the pubic eye, but she just hinted the two may be married.

Fans have been speculating the two may have tied the knot, though neither confirmed. The two welcomed their daughter, Stormi, and have seemingly been inseparable throughout their relationship.

Kylie posted a picture with the caption “extraño a mi esposo.”

View this post on Instagram

extraño a mi esposo

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This translates to “I miss my husband.” While people often use words like husband and wife when not actually married, it’s hard to say if she’s being literal or not.

For now, we still can’t confirm if they’re official on paper, but signs are pointing to yes.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.9K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
2.3K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.5K
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
894
News

Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”
811
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
728
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
710
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
525
Fashion

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced
493
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes
474
News

Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time
474
Entertainment

All Eyes Are on Anna Luther
469
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
443
Fashion

Blac Chyna Now Promoting Skin Bleaching Cream
442
News

Cardi B Buys Her Mom a Dream Home in New York
441
Entertainment

Ariana Grande Delivers Video for “Thank You, Next” With Kris Jenner
421
News

Kim Porter Found Dead in Home
419
News

New Video of Kim Kardashian and Ray J Leaks…and It’s Scandalous!
392
Fashion

Blac Chyna’s Lash Business Suspended by State, Kylie Jenner Launches Own Lash Line
392
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Drops New Album “Caution”
376
Fashion

Rihanna Turns Up the Heat in More Sexy Savage Lingerie
374
News

George H. W. Bush Has Passed Away
360
Fashion

Future Gives Nail Color Requirements for His Women
332
News

Wendy Williams Headed for Divorce After Her Husband Shacks Up With Side Chick
To Top