Kylie Jenner Has Definitely Had Her Lips Done

Kylie Jenner posted a makeup-free pic which all but confirms that she’s had her lips surgically plumped. She has tried to say that 1) it’s just a makeup trick and 2) hey she’s still growing and at 17 her lips magically inflated. Clearly it’s not a makeup trick, and let’s remind ourselves of her stick thin lips from only a year ago:
Lesson: just own the plastic surgery and move in. The lies are pitiful. We wonder how long she will try to keep this up, but we suspect forever given that her sisters and mentors Kim and Khloe Kardashian still insist their asses are real (lol).
