Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi dressed up for Halloween…as Kylie. Fans were not having it and slandered the billionaire Kardashian sister for her ridiculousness.

She captioned the photo “My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!”

Social media users likely expected to see Stormi dressed up as a Peppa Pig or something adorable. Instead, they called Kylie Jenner narcissistic for putting her child in a costume to look like one of her Met Gala looks.

Stormi looks like “I wanted to be paw patrol” pic.twitter.com/lAyTSzSB4R — Lex (@_knglxs) October 28, 2019

Stormi: “i wanna be Peppa-“

Kylie: “Youre gonna be me and you’re gonna love it now shut up and pose” pic.twitter.com/OqG8JaKevK — Rowaine🤡 (@Rowaine2) October 28, 2019

How narcissistic can you be — Janine (@janinedelrey) October 28, 2019

U know damnnnn well she ain’t wanna be this 😂 — 💜 (@okndwhataboutit) October 28, 2019

Sis just wants to be a princess for Halloween pic.twitter.com/9vg7PR3RCw — maha (@selgoart) October 28, 2019

Stormi: i just wanna be princess for halloween



Kylie: No you’re being ME



Stormi: pic.twitter.com/9BinrSRwtZ — o n i (@onixbey) October 28, 2019

Rare photo of Kylie and Stormi pic.twitter.com/5RkwrY4mlV — Isak🇳🇬 (@wagwanino) October 29, 2019

Not sure why anyone is surprised…they are Kardashians after all.