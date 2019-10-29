Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi dressed up for Halloween…as Kylie. Fans were not having it and slandered the billionaire Kardashian sister for her ridiculousness.

She captioned the photo “My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!”

View this post on Instagram

My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Social media users likely expected to see Stormi dressed up as a Peppa Pig or something adorable. Instead, they called Kylie Jenner narcissistic for putting her child in a costume to look like one of her Met Gala looks.

Not sure why anyone is surprised…they are Kardashians after all.

