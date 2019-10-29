Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi dressed up for Halloween…as Kylie. Fans were not having it and slandered the billionaire Kardashian sister for her ridiculousness.
She captioned the photo “My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!”
Social media users likely expected to see Stormi dressed up as a Peppa Pig or something adorable. Instead, they called Kylie Jenner narcissistic for putting her child in a costume to look like one of her Met Gala looks.
Same energy pic.twitter.com/ZxS5Bf0Zlb— Feyra☼◟̽◞̽ (@Feyraxxhorin) October 28, 2019
Stormi looks like “I wanted to be paw patrol” pic.twitter.com/lAyTSzSB4R— Lex (@_knglxs) October 28, 2019
Stormi: “i wanna be Peppa-“— Rowaine🤡 (@Rowaine2) October 28, 2019
Kylie: “Youre gonna be me and you’re gonna love it now shut up and pose” pic.twitter.com/OqG8JaKevK
How narcissistic can you be— Janine (@janinedelrey) October 28, 2019
U know damnnnn well she ain’t wanna be this 😂— 💜 (@okndwhataboutit) October 28, 2019
Sis just wants to be a princess for Halloween pic.twitter.com/9vg7PR3RCw— maha (@selgoart) October 28, 2019
Stormi: i just wanna be princess for halloween— o n i (@onixbey) October 28, 2019
Kylie: No you’re being ME
Stormi: pic.twitter.com/9BinrSRwtZ
Rare photo of Kylie and Stormi pic.twitter.com/5RkwrY4mlV— Isak🇳🇬 (@wagwanino) October 29, 2019
Not sure why anyone is surprised…they are Kardashians after all.