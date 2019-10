Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi dressed up for Halloween…as Kylie. Fans were not having it and slandered the billionaire Kardashian sister for her ridiculousness.

She captioned the photo “My baby!!!!!!!! πŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œ i cant handle this!!!!”

Social media users likely expected to see Stormi dressed up as a Peppa Pig or something adorable. Instead, they called Kylie Jenner narcissistic for putting her child in a costume to look like one of her Met Gala looks.

Stormi looks like β€œI wanted to be paw patrol” pic.twitter.com/lAyTSzSB4R — Lex (@_knglxs) October 28, 2019

Stormi: β€œi wanna be Peppa-β€œ

Kylie: β€œYoure gonna be me and you’re gonna love it now shut up and pose” pic.twitter.com/OqG8JaKevK — Rowaine🀑 (@Rowaine2) October 28, 2019

How narcissistic can you be — Janine (@janinedelrey) October 28, 2019

U know damnnnn well she ain’t wanna be this πŸ˜‚ — πŸ’œ (@okndwhataboutit) October 28, 2019

Sis just wants to be a princess for Halloween pic.twitter.com/9vg7PR3RCw — maha (@selgoart) October 28, 2019

Stormi: i just wanna be princess for halloween



Kylie: No you’re being ME



Stormi: pic.twitter.com/9BinrSRwtZ — o n i (@onixbey) October 28, 2019

Rare photo of Kylie and Stormi pic.twitter.com/5RkwrY4mlV — IsakπŸ‡³πŸ‡¬ (@wagwanino) October 29, 2019

Not sure why anyone is surprised…they are Kardashians after all.