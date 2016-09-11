Kylie Jenner and Tyga Hit Up Alexander Wang’s Show to Watch Kendall Walk the Runway

The lovebirds fed each other McDonald’s while at the show. Precious.
While Kendall Jenner was walking the runway for Alexander Wang’s fall/winter 2016 line, it has been announced that Kylie and Tyga have joined the Wang Squad for the fall 2016 campaign. In case you haven’t had enough of these two, there ya go.
