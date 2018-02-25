Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spotted Out Together

The new parents are still going strong.
Not long after welcoming their first child, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott ventured out together for a bite to eat in her $1.4 million Ferrari.
There has been a lot of speculation as to whether they couple were still together, but it seems they are at least on a united front while caring for their newborn.
There’s still one more Kardashian that has yet to pop – Khloe – and she is due very soon! She and boyfriend Tristan Thompson will be welcoming the third newborn in the Kardashian clan in recent months.