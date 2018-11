2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are putting down roots in a new house after dropping a whopping $13.45 million.

The lovebirds have already solidified their relationship with a baby, and now they are taking it to the next level by finally moving in together.

They dropped a hefty sum on a new home in Beverly Hills, California. It features a massive garage and master suite, massage room, gym, and much more.

Check out the pics and see if it is worth the price tag:

