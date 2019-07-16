Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing

kylie jenner

Kylie Jenner wasn’t having accusations that she ripped off a photo idea from social media influencer Amanda Ensing, clapping back with lightning speed.

Kylie Jenner was getting crispy in the Turks and Caicos and posted a photo wearing only a large sun hat to hide her face. She captioned the photo, “Vacation mode,” promoting her new Kylie Skin collection. While most of her Instagram followers drooled over the pic, one social media influence wasn’t happy.

Amanda Ensing, social media influence with 1.4 million followers, replied to Kylie Jenner’s post, writing, “This photo looks awfully familiar.”

Kylie quickly shot back, writing, “@AmandaEnsing from the words of Kim K, ur not on my mood board but I did get my inspo off Pinterest.”

Ouch.

Check out Amanda’s photo and Kylie’s photo below.

View this post on Instagram

vacation mode

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

