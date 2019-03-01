News

Kylie Jenner Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating!

First Khloe, now Kylie?

Kylie Jenner is currently dealing with the drama brought on by her best friend, Jordyn Woods, allegedly hooking up with older sister Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. This led to Khloe dumping Tristan, and Jordyn’s status as best friend unclear.

However, now it seems she has more drama to deal with, or maybe she’s just looking at everyone with a side eye after the Jordyn-Tristan fiasco.

Travis Scott had a show in Buffalo last night, but he canceled last minute and rescheduled it to March 10th, claiming he was too sick.

However, sources say he was actually dealing with relationship drama after Kylie claimed to have found evidence of him cheating. He allegedly denies it, but they haven’t yet resolved the issue.

While it’s unclear what she found or why she thinks he cheated, he’s working hard to convince her otherwise.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

