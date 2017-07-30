Kris Jenner Shows Off Bikini Body in Sexy Selfie

Age is just a number, especially if you have a family plastic surgeon on call.
Kris Jenner wants you to know she still has a badass body. Whether it’s due to photoshop, plastic surgery, or good genes (or a combination of these).
Age is just a number, especially if you have a family plastic surgeon on call.
Kris Jenner wants you to know she still has a badass body. Whether it’s due to photoshop, plastic surgery, or good genes (or a combination of these).
Blac Chyna: New Hair and Sideboob
TomorrowLand Festival Evacuated After Huge Fire Engulfs Stage!
Bella Thorne Gets Wet in a Bathtub
R. Kelly Still Got it With the Older Crowd
Kesha Drops New Video for “Learn to Let Go”
Tara Reid Still Looks a Mess Even When She Tries to Clean Up
Chris Brown Sings About the One That Got Away – But Who Is He Talking About?
Nina Agdal Takes It All Off – Check Out Her Tan Lines!
JAY-Z and Beyoncé Have Hired 6 Nannies for the Twins
New Music from Selena Gomez – ‘Fetish’ ft. Gucci Mane
Daily Dose of RX: Alligator Drags Huge Cow Down River
There’s a New Kardashian on the Way…Find Out Who’s Pregnant!
Justin Bieber Has Found God, Possibly Ditching His Music Career
Daily Dose of RX: Woman Rips Off Shirt and Attacks Other Driver With Knife
Trump Blocks Chrissy Teigen on Twitter
Kendall Jenner Poses Nude With a Cigarette
Macaulay Culkin Has Gotten a Makeover – and He Looks Incredible!
Amber Rose Drops Tea on Kanye West and His “Bullying” and the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna Drama
Daily Dose of RX: Docs Remove 17 Contact Lenses From Woman’s Eye!
Fashion Merger: Michael Kors to Buy Jimmy Choo for $1.2 Billion