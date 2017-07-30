Style

Kris Jenner Shows Off Bikini Body in Sexy Selfie

By
Posted on

Age is just a number, especially if you have a family plastic surgeon on call.

Kris Jenner wants you to know she still has a badass body. Whether it’s due to photoshop, plastic surgery, or good genes (or a combination of these).

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

The Latest

To Top