Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Engaged?!

It could be official for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, ladies and gentlemen.

Kris, 62, and Gamble, 37, have been dating for some time. Momager Kris stopped by James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” Monday night and insinuated she and long-time boy toy Corey Gamble might be engaged.

She played a game where contestants dish some dirt or eat something nasty. Corden asked: “You’ve been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on your wedding finger. Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?”

She refused to answer and instead chomped down on a cricket. Corden pointed at her ring following this to encourage her to still drop some tea, but she replied “this isn’t the ring.” Hmmmmm. Well, one thing is for certain – Kris Jenner has a plan and knows exactly what she’s doing.

“You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well,” she told Ellen Degeneres in February 2017. “So I don’t know. You never know.”

Wouldn’t be a bad move for Corey, either.