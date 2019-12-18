Celeb News

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima: Back Together?!

kourtney kardashian younes bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima had a pretty messy breakup a while back, but it seems these two were missing that ol’ thang.

Kourtney Kardashian pulled the plug on her and Bendjima’s relationship after photos hit the media showing him getting a little too friendly with a female friend at a party on the beach. Kourtney seemed to drop Younes overnight, and the two parted ways.

Now, however, they still had that flame burning and have reconnected. They spent a romantic date night at Disney, where they kissed, canoodled, and played games all without shame of the public eye.

They also hit up Art Basel in Miami together recently, making it pretty clear that they’re back together and solid enough to go public with it.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick is still going strong after two years with Sophia Richie. She and Scott share three children together.

