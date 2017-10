Try again, Kim.

Kim Kardashian showed off her latest Halloween creation: Aaliyah from her ‘Try Again’ music video. The late songstress had an iconic look in the video that is often copied, especially when Halloween rolls around. However, people aren’t feeling Kim K in this look and think she probably should have went a different route.

Flip for the most savage reactions from fans (and non-fans):

