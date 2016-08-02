Kim Zolciak Addicted to Plastic Surgery?! See the Newest Shocking Procedures

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has long tried to downplay the plastic surgery she has gotten, but of late she has been making it more and more obvious. She recently documented a visit to the Kardashian’s doc for some “cellulite removal” that suspiciously looks like butt fillers.

She also had some pretty dramatic lip fillers, and who knows what else. Fans have been speculating about all her procedures, as she can’t hide much of what has been done to her face anymore after significant changes.

All we can say is…yikes!