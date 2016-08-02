Kim Zolciak Addicted to Plastic Surgery?! See the Newest Shocking Procedures

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has long tried to downplay the plastic surgery she has gotten, but of late she has been making it more and more obvious. She recently documented a visit to the Kardashian’s doc for some “cellulite removal” that suspiciously looks like butt fillers.
She also had some pretty dramatic lip fillers, and who knows what else. Fans have been speculating about all her procedures, as she can’t hide much of what has been done to her face anymore after significant changes.
All we can say is…yikes!
eebest8 best
November 27, 2016 at 8:22 pm
“Im grateful for the post.Thanks Again. Want more.”
fragrance
December 5, 2016 at 10:35 pm
nl5IEu Im thankful for the blog article. Much obliged.
Read This
February 1, 2017 at 5:12 am
28Qua4 Thanks so much for the blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
bdsm lovers
March 5, 2017 at 1:25 am
7GAQQl There is evidently a bundle to know about this. I consider you made some good points in features also.