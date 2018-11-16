Kim Porter Found Dead in Home

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Porter was found dead in her home November 15th.

The model and actress was found unresponsive by a 911 caller who cited a potential cardiac arrest. Porter was the longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, with home she shared three children: twins Jessie James and D’Lila, born in 2006, and son Christian Combs, who was born in 1998. She also shared a child, Quincy Brown, with singer Al B. Sure. Porter and Diddy were in a relationship from 1994 to 2007 but remained on good terms as they co-parented their children.

She was 47.

She had graced the covers of Runway and Essence Magazine. She also appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Single Ladies, The Brothers and Mama, Law & Order, I Want To Sing and Wicked Wicked Games.

Friends and fans were shocked by the news.

50 Cent shared a heartfelt post supportive of Diddy and what he must be going through now, writing: “R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know puff is hit right now he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.”

My heart just aches so much 4 her children😥😞She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time😞🙏🏾 #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH

& KIND HEART🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3FjrzWuBjr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018

Rest in Peace, Kim Porter. pic.twitter.com/t5V6P8tAf3 — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) November 16, 2018

Kim had apparently been suffering from an illness, possibly the flu or pneumonia. She was in touch with her physician in the hours before she was found unresponsive.

Sending good vibes and well wishes to her family and friends.