Kim Kardashian Rocks Sheer Shirt to Kanye’s Bonnaroo Show

Kanye West was supposed to be the center of attention for his Friday set at Manchester, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, but his sexy wife Kim couldn’t help but steal a little of the spotlight. The buxom reality star turned heads in a sheer white body suit to the concert, but opted for a little modesty by wearing a nude bra underneath.
She shared a photo on her Instagram page with the caption, “Oh hey 100,000 people! #Bonnaroo.”
Kanye and the rapper’s cousin Ricky Anderson also made a cameo in Kim’s Instagram photos from the show, which you can check out below.
Jeanelle the Retard
June 15, 2014 at 4:22 pm
Just curious, who out there is going to this year’s ‘Roo? For sure we are going, but we never know anyone there. It would be awesome to make friends before we go. so-who’s with me? Rooers UNITE!!!!!
Keaton
June 15, 2014 at 4:24 pm
My guess is young adults, since they don’t have to worry about their
parents worrying about where they are and they can stay overnight without curfews. Am I right?
basically, I wanna know what minority of people attend the concert “Bonnaroo”.
Adam
June 15, 2014 at 8:56 pm
who was your favorite act?
Do you like how it is more mainstream now than it used to be when it was just Jambands?
What’s up with Metallica being there? ( I mean I dig Metallica every once in a while but I never expected them @ Bonnaroo)
mainstream maybe where the money is but that always leads to woodstock 99…
I’m an old headie bro, no I didn’t go to this year’s bonnaroo, too mainstream… I’m hopin’ on Ratdog/Allman East Coast in August.
Rolling stone has an article about it, just wondering what ppl thought about bonnaroo… this festival thing I think is the new way to go with gas the way it is what band wants to do a whole tour.
Rolling stone kissed bonnaroos butt.
I like kanye… kinda. he’s a great sampler.
Maine, Spac, Canadaigua, Old great woods… so 3 and a festival.
nick s
June 15, 2014 at 8:56 pm
I’m going to a music festival soon it’s two days long (friday, night, saturday, night, leave on sunday). There are three stages and camping…
So, what should I plan on bringing? What should I plan on wearing, it’s in Aug. Glass is allowed at the camp area, just not in the venue where the shows are going on. It’s my first music festival so I’m just looking for some advice from others who have been, like what did you wish you knew before you went?
It’s Kanrocksas.
Michael C
June 15, 2014 at 9:31 pm
http://www.heyreverb.com/wp-content/blogs.dir/4/files/2011/02/bonnaroo-2011-lineup1.jpg
Can someone please tell me Songs/Albums that Any of these bands will probably play at Bonnaroo?
I don’t know most of them and i don’t want to just stand there and not know the songs.
Example:
Arcade Fire- The Suburbs. Songs from Neon Bible. Songs from Funeral.
Thank you so much.
I would really appreciate if someone could tell me some of the main bands on the list as well seeing as i don’t know them.
I know Eminem and Arcade Fire and The strokes are pretty big, Who else?
Adam
June 15, 2014 at 9:31 pm
When do they announce the line up for Bonnaroo?
Lucas H
June 15, 2014 at 11:11 pm
Everyone said this week it usually happens on tuesday. This is what I read. Any truths out there?
nothin_nyce1
June 16, 2014 at 10:51 pm
I am going to Bonnaroo, and I’ve never been before. I expect the hotels to book up pretty early in advance, so I want to get one asap. Any suggestions on affordable prices and locations within walking distance of the festival? I am unfamiliar with the area.
morbiusdog
June 18, 2014 at 7:01 pm
I know they sell beer there but im 19 and i was wondering if they carded you at the bars. i mean i dnt think they would because whose gonna walk around bonnaroo with there wallet. but neways it would be nifty to know
Bryan J
June 23, 2014 at 9:44 pm
I’m thinking about going to Bonnaroo this year. There’s a lot of bands playing that I would love to see. Has anyone gone before?? Was it worth it?? I’m going to have to drive from Philly so it will take me about 12 hours just to get there. Please let me know what your experiences were like at this festival. Thanks.
BokWMcgarrah
November 20, 2016 at 11:56 pm
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need
some help from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to
begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
With thanks
kim kardashian hair
December 1, 2016 at 10:38 am
Great post
kim kardashian hairs
December 1, 2016 at 11:23 am
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
