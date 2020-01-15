Style

Kim Kardashian Plays Dress Up in Bikinis

kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian knows what to do when she’s bored – play dress up in her closet. She posted new pics of herself in a teenie-tiny pink bikini lounging in her closet. Ah, the life.

Sure the Kardashians are busy people, but Kim makes sure she spends quality time gazing at her figure in the mirror. And who wouldn’t want to spend time in a closet like that?! It’s practically the size of most people’s apartments!

Kim paired her bikini with some dark black sunglasses, despite it being quite well-lit in her closet. Gotta get the whole vision, ya know?

Always packing

Kim Kardashian and her entourage have headed down to Mexico for a sunny vacation, so she had to make sure before leaving she had just the right beachwear to pose for the paps. Just hours after posting the pic, she had already made it so Cabo.

She was doing more promotions for her SKIMS shapewear line in Mexico, even getting some big celeb friends to join in on the fun. She posted this slow-mo video of Chelsea Handler running on the beach wearing one of Kim’s creations from her line.

