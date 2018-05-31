News

Kim Kardashian Mocked for Trump Meeting

Kim Kardashian got roasted for her meeting with Trump.

Kim Kardashian made a visit to the Oval office in an effort to help gain the freedom of a woman in prison for drug trafficking.

Despite her good intentions, she was shredded by social media users from all directions.

As expected, she was mocked by users for purported lack of knowledge about prison reform. People also noted the fact that reality television has led to the possible demise of civilization.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old
1.4K
News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets
1.1K
News

Blac Chyna Tries to Hit Someone With Stroller During Fight at Six Flags
1.1K
Trending

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Figure But Gets Dragged By Fans Over Her Face
992
News

Ciara Says Future is A Deadbeat Daddy
949
News

Courtney Stodden Files for Divorce From Doug Hutchison
915
Photos

Khloe Kardashian is Nailing the Sexy Pregnancy Looks
880
News

Tyra Banks Admits She Got a Nose Job
814
Photos

Celebs Share How They Celebrated Easter
809
Fashion

Coachella Celeb Fashion: See Your Favorites!
801
News

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reveal Gender of Baby
772
Fashion

Fran Drescher Is a Style Icon
726
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Captured on Camera Allegedly Smoking Weed with Cocaine Nearby
713
Trending

Kim Kardashian Eats Noodles Topless in Japan
713
Entertainment

Netflix Streams Documentary About Rachel Dolezal and People Aren’t Happy About It
704
Entertainment

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Beefs With His Girlfriend on Social Media
698
News

Azealia Banks Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Defense of Kanye West
690
Photos

Tiffany Haddish Rocks THAT Dress Again at the Oscars
679
Photos

Christina Aguilera Looks Incredible Makeup-Free in New Shoot
669
Fashion

See the Looks From This Year’s Met Gala!
639
Photos

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Bikini Bod in Bahamas
620
News

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day Allegedly Had Affair
613
Photos

Jennifer Lopez Performs in a Sparkly Thong
To Top