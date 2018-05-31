Kim Kardashian Mocked for Trump Meeting

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian got roasted for her meeting with Trump.

Kim Kardashian made a visit to the Oval office in an effort to help gain the freedom of a woman in prison for drug trafficking.

Despite her good intentions, she was shredded by social media users from all directions.

As expected, she was mocked by users for purported lack of knowledge about prison reform. People also noted the fact that reality television has led to the possible demise of civilization.

Black Mirror Season 4 pic.twitter.com/KootjlOwva — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) May 30, 2018

Giant arse meets reality tv star Kim Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/qD3uiX9KUo — russjackson (@docrussjackson) May 31, 2018

Someone said Trump invited Kim Kardashian to talk about Prison reform because he needed advice on how to trap black men. Lmfaoooo — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@sickolia_) May 31, 2018

Dude. Thats the wrong Kim. — Tobi Wedermann (@t_wedernoch) May 31, 2018

They called Kim Kardashian Kim Thong Un😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1bNr6jn3Xi — Archie™ (@TheLordArchie) May 31, 2018

When you thought the meeting was with Kim Jung Un and Kim Kardashian shows up. pic.twitter.com/eKFBskW3AO — minivanmom (@tbishop35) May 31, 2018

Have they changed the actor that plays ‘Melania’? I bet in the next episode Jared comes out of the shower and it’s all been a dream….. pic.twitter.com/z9jPyvSRvk — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 31, 2018

This picture of the former host of Celebrity Apprentice and Kim Kardashian in the Oval Office is proof that Reality TV is responsible for the decline of Western Civilization. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EtotsbwbbT — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) May 31, 2018