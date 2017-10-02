Kim Kardashian Hits the Town Sans Makeup for Fro-Yo in Only a Sweatshirt and Slippers

Kim’s low-key mode is still in full-gear.

She did make a more visible appearance than usual following the Paris robbery. Kim Kardashian hit the town in only a sweatshirt and slippers with little to no makeup on after getting a craving for some frozen yogurt. We can’t blame her. It looks delicious.

She must be missing the attention, hence the missing pants.

Flip for more:

Pages: 1 2 3 4