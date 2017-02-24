Style

Kim Kardashian Has Nip Slip While Parading Around LA

By
Posted on

Intentional for attention?

Kim Kardashian can’t keep her assets in check. Not that she cares, as she has put goods out there more than once. Her girls made an appearance in a tiny corset that she paired with sweatpants and high heels.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top