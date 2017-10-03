Kim Kardashian Goes Full Frontal! The Oily Butt was Only the Beginning

-
Might as well given that we have all seen it anyway. At least now she can photoshop it before its released, unlike the hacked phone pics. We wonder how Kanye feels about all this.
Kim Kardashian’s bare butt was so yesterday. As many continue to be in awe of Paper magazine’s cover revealing the brunette beauty’s naked booty, the mag reveals that there is much, much more to look forward to in their upcoming Winter issue–like Kim’s entirely naked body! (Naya Rivera may have something to say about this.) Seriously, you guys. This is not a drill. Paper tweeted another photo from their spread with Kanye West’s ladylove but this time, Kim is showing off everything (except her butt, funny enough). With all of her naughty parts exposed, the mag tweets, “We know you came for the article.” In another shot, the 34-year-old gives a side-view of her famous curves while also flaunting more of her breast. “Kim went into the shoot with just the one cover image in mind: the champagne pic, because Jean-Paul Goude wanted to recreate his pic he took 30 years ago. That was it,” a source tells E! News exclusively of the shoot, which took place back in September during Paris Fashion Week Spring 2015. “But Jean-Paul and Kim hit it off and they asked everyone to leave and they both got creative. No publicist, no magazine execs.” “He had to be inspired and sketch her first and have a vision,” the insider adds. “So he came up with that–ripping the dress off. Kim loved it!” And she was completely comfortable during the racy NSFW nude photo shoot. “Kim was all game for anything and the art of it,” the source said. “He’s iconic.” As for how Kim got her glistening glow for the naked Paper cover, the source dished, “The shine was from this special oil that sprays on, and Kim’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic rubbed it on her. She’s worked with him for seven years.”
-Via E! Online
