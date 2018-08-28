Kim Kardashian Gets Glowing Necklace Implanted

In new weirdest celebrity trends, Kim Kardashian has a creepy necklace that beats with the rhythm of her heart.
Kim Kardashian is often regarded as a trendsetter, and this is one we really would rather NOT catch on. She sported a creepy flesh-toned necklace implant that while likely not really implanted under her skin, it sure looked that way. It also flashed along with the beat of her heart.
#ahuman @ahuman pic.twitter.com/8pbdQi78kP
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 27, 2018
She tagged her friend Simon Huck, who created the A. Human line, who creates the interesting pieces and is holding a show that will include Kim’s “alien necklace implant.” The collection will drop during New York Fashion Week as they open a flagship store.
Other celebs were also spotted wearing some of the futuristic “jewelry.”
Are you down to try this?