Kim Kardashian Coordinates Silver Dress With Daughter North as They Head to Kanye’s Concert

Like mommy like daughter!
Kim Kardashian headed to husband Kanye West’s concert with her daughter North in tow, wearing identical dresses. Kim’s Vetements dress, which retails for $10k, shimmered and shined right along with North’s matching frock.
Click through to check out the two as they stepped out on the town:
