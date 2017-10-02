Kim Kardashian Calls Brother Rob Pathetic!

Now we get why Rob called Kim psycho recently on Instagram…Kim Kardashian ordered we family to cut him off as momager Kris discussed helping the struggling Kardashian.
She continues: ‘Everyone licks Rob’s ass and does everything he says and it’s just at some point you have to give it up.
‘We all make his life so easy: “Okay we’ll drive you around with a chauffeur so no one has to look at you.” We had a chef on standby, a trainer, we’ll send people to run out and buy you socks and underwear.
‘Like this is pathetic. We’re not going to cater to him anymore but it has to be all of us.’
Kris suggests ‘maybe he can’t help himself,’ but Kim quickly replies: ‘No he is still competent to where he can ask for help when he needs it.’
Bleh
April 2, 2015 at 12:40 pm
kardashians make me throw up in my mouth a little
Regina
April 2, 2015 at 12:40 pm
he’s right she’s a psycho and a total Beyotch
Katrina
April 2, 2015 at 12:39 pm
lmfao!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Chelsea
April 2, 2015 at 12:39 pm
Yea it’s almost like she thinks rob is lazy. i mean, HE never had to let somebody &$^# him in the azz for a living, so he should stop complaining already.