Kim Kardashian Attacked!

Poor Kimmie Cakes. She looks terrified.
Is the notorious Hollywood prankster coming out of retirement?
A man believed to be Ukrainian media personality Vitalii Sediuk lunged at Kim Kardashian during one of the reality star’s appearances for Paris Fashion Week on Thursday — coming dangerously close to pushing and knocking over the brunette beauty.
Sediuk, 25, was among the hordes of fans and photographers gathering to catch a glimpse of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 33, as she, husband Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner attempted to walk the red carpet at a Balmain show.
Kardashian is pushed towards the car after she gets out of it, as a man wearing a yellow scarf and green jacket moves towards her, shows a video obtained by TMZ.
The reality star is quickly grabbed and shielded by several bodyguards while men tackle the assailant to the ground and mom Jenner yells, “Stop it.”
Sediuk is taking credit for the incident, his rep told the gossip site.
It’s apparently his first prank since announcing his “retirement.” Sediuk said in July that he was over heckling A-listers, and was planning to move to London to embark on a modeling career.
“I would like to thank Hollywood for having me this two years and a half,” he said at the time.
Needless to say, Sediuk knew he wouldn’t be missed — he’s been arrested or apprehended for similar incidents involving Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, America Ferrera and Will Smith, to name a few.
“It was an experience that taught me a lot in life,” his supposed apology continued. “Most importantly, I would like to say sorry for celebrities that had to deal with my stunts and thank them for being tolerant to me all this time.”
-Via NYDaily News
