Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress

That look Kim Kardashian is giving definitely says, yup – you know I’m bad! And with legs like those, we can’t argue with it.

Kim K modeled a liquid metal effect dress that was barely long enough to graze the top of her thigh. We can’t imagine having to try to walk in that thing, but we know Kim would be able to handle it well. The dress featured an embellished cross on the waist and low-cut neckline. She paired it with transparent pumps and a sleek, middle-part and low ponytail.

Kim posed in front of a rack of clothes during a fitting. No word on what she’s being fitted for or who the designer is, but we don’t think it matters to her fans.

In the meantime, Kim is busy promoting her new fragrance and her new line of shapewear, SKIMS. Do you think she’s wearing one under there?