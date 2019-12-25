Celeb News

Kim and Kanye Give Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket for Christmas

kim kardashian north west

When you are filthy rich like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, you can buy pretty much anything in the world, including an iconic jacket owned by none other than pop king Michael Jackson himself. Kim and Kanye gifted just that to their eldest daughter, North West, who is a big Michael Jackson fan.

Kim posted a photo of the jacket on an Instagram story Christmas Eve, sharing her unique gift choice with the world before giving it to her 6-year-old daughter North West for Christmas. The jacket cost a whopping $65,625 at Julien’s Auctions’ Icons and Idols: Rock N’ Roll event in NYC back in October.

View this post on Instagram

Kim and Kanye gave North a jacket worn and once owned by Michael Jackson for Christmas!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat (@kimkardashiansnap) on

The custom black velvet jacket features white stones and pearls, creating a chain and leaf motif stretching across the shoulder. It also had a red stripe on the arm and high collar. He wore it at least twice, once to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party, and another time to the screening of the movie Ghost at the Cannes 50th Film Festival event.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” Kim said. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”

And it’s not just for looking at: they had the iconic piece altered to fit North’s smaller frame so she can wear it, with options to length the sleeves as she grows.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

1.3K
Celeb News

Aaron Carter Debuts Giant Face Tattoo
mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
957
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
adele adele
899
Celeb News

Adele and Skepta are Boo’d Up and the Internet is Losing Its Ish
tyga kylie jenner travis scott tyga kylie jenner travis scott
872
Celeb News

Tyga and Kylie Jenner Link Up After Breakup With Travis Scott
868
Celeb News

Stacey Dash Arrested For Battery on Hubby
erica mena and safaree erica mena and safaree
803
Celeb News

Safaree is So Thirsty for Fame…He Performed at His Own Wedding Reception!
cardi b halloween cardi b halloween
537
Celeb News

Which Celeb Wins Halloween? See Their INSANE Costumes!
524
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
474
Celeb News

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
455
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
409
Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
beyonce gala beyonce gala
393
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
kim kardashian kim kardashian
393
Fashion

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
389
Celeb News

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
292
Lifestyle

Bikini Babes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More Warm Up
lourdes leon lourdes leon
291
Fashion

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
238
Fashion

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
chris brown baby chris brown baby
222
Celeb News

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
219
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
beyonce beyonce
199
Celeb News

Beyonce Says ‘I give zero f***s!’ About THIS
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
196
Fashion

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
194
Celeb News

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
To Top