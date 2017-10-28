Khloe Kardashian’s Pop Up Shop in NYC a Ghost Town

How embarrassing for her.

Khloe Kardashian showed up to her pop up store for Good American to find barely anyone there. Yikes! the brand ambassador strolled in to a slim crowd, and barriers put up for the anticipated crowd stood lonely in the street.

The Good American brand that Khloe has been promoting are aimed at real women with curves, but they are a bit pricy. One fan gave a god reason why she wasn’t going to be showing her face at the store: