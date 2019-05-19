Celeb News

Did Khloe Kardashian Chop Her Nose Up With Plastic Surgery?

Khloe Kardashian is posting new pics, and people have noticed that her nose is looking a little….well…strange in the last couple weeks, and plastic surgery rumors are now in full effect.

She sat down for an radio interview, but footage from the interview made fans gasp at how different her nose looked. Some even dubbed it a “Michael Jackson” nose.

<img src=“khloe-kardashian-plastic-surgery.jpg” alt=“khloe kardashian plastic surgery” title=“khloe kardashian plastic surgery”>

Take a look for yourself and see if it’s all angles or if she really went under the knife to get rid of that honker people have been criticizing her for for years.

Khloe spoke to Vogue back in 2015 about the nose issue. It’s always been the elephant in the room for her with her family in terms of beauty standards. She discussed overhearing her mom talking to a friend about how she needed a nose job when she was only 9 years old: “She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job. I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it,” she said. So, she’s basically been hearing from the entire world, including her own family, that her nose was ugly. It would be no surprise that the pressure finally caught up with her.

View this post on Instagram

I never want to leave

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe Kardashian has whipped herself into tip-top shape over the last couple years. Perhaps she wanted to fix what she saw as the last imperfection, however. She said in an interview, “I’m proud for losing weight when I wanted to and I’ve never resorted to surgery. I’m not against it — one day I probably will but it would be on my terms. I won’t be bullied into it by social media or anyone else. I love my body and always have.” Welp.

Her sisters all have identical, smaller noses, but Khloe has a wider bridge. This has also contributed to rumors that her father is someone other than the late Kardashian patriarch because the difference is so noticeable. Fans have put forth potential names from all over, even including old family friend OJ Simpson.

Khloe, along with her famous family, have long been criticized for their plastic surgery choices. Khloe and Kim have gotten the bulk of it with their giant, overinflated backsides. In the end, this is not likely the last face change we’ll see from the Kardashian clan. Stay tuned for more messiness.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

609
Exclusives

Miley Cyrus Talks Doing “Uppers” and “Downers” in Video
592
Exclusives

Britney Spears Enters Facility for Mental Health Treatment
581
Exclusives

Joe Jones and Sophie Turner: A History of Their Love as They Elope
575
Exclusives

Brielle Biermann Gets Dragged Online Over Plastic Surgery
571
Sports

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split: Cheating Bombshell!
561
Fashion

See Your Favorite Celebrities’ Style at Coachella
554
Entertainment

Cardi B To Play Stripper in Film With Jennifer Lopez
542
Exclusives

Mama June Arrested for Crack Possession
523
Fashion

Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Has Died
523
Exclusives

Ariana Grande and Big Sean Leave the Studio Together After Getting Cozy
522
Exclusives

R. Kelly Accuser Talks About Huge Settlement From The Singer
512
Exclusives

Nicolas Cage Gets Married, Then Files Annulment 4 Days Later
503
Exclusives

Love Sours for Billionaire Heiress Chloe Green and Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks
492
Fashion

Oh the Thickness: Rihanna Models New Fenty Savage Lingerie
491
Exclusives

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse: Twitter Responds
480
Exclusives

Amber Rose Shows Off Baby Bump
450
Exclusives

Kylie Jenner Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating!
440
Exclusives

Ciara and Hubby Russell Wilson Get Cozy After $140 Million Contract Extension
438
Exclusives

R. Kelly Sobs During First Interview Since Arrest
429
Exclusives

Britney Spears Being Closely Watched After Leaving Mental Health Facility
428
Fashion

First Gucci, Now Burberry: Fashion Line Under Fire for Noose on Runway
421
Entertainment

Solange Drops Surprise Album “When I Get Home”
To Top