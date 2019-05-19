Did Khloe Kardashian Chop Her Nose Up With Plastic Surgery?

Khloe Kardashian is posting new pics, and people have noticed that her nose is looking a little….well…strange in the last couple weeks, and plastic surgery rumors are now in full effect.

She sat down for an radio interview, but footage from the interview made fans gasp at how different her nose looked. Some even dubbed it a “Michael Jackson” nose.

Take a look for yourself and see if it’s all angles or if she really went under the knife to get rid of that honker people have been criticizing her for for years.

Khloe spoke to Vogue back in 2015 about the nose issue. It’s always been the elephant in the room for her with her family in terms of beauty standards. She discussed overhearing her mom talking to a friend about how she needed a nose job when she was only 9 years old: “She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job. I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it,” she said. So, she’s basically been hearing from the entire world, including her own family, that her nose was ugly. It would be no surprise that the pressure finally caught up with her.

Khloe Kardashian has whipped herself into tip-top shape over the last couple years. Perhaps she wanted to fix what she saw as the last imperfection, however. She said in an interview, “I’m proud for losing weight when I wanted to and I’ve never resorted to surgery. I’m not against it — one day I probably will but it would be on my terms. I won’t be bullied into it by social media or anyone else. I love my body and always have.” Welp.

Her sisters all have identical, smaller noses, but Khloe has a wider bridge. This has also contributed to rumors that her father is someone other than the late Kardashian patriarch because the difference is so noticeable. Fans have put forth potential names from all over, even including old family friend OJ Simpson.

Khloe, along with her famous family, have long been criticized for their plastic surgery choices. Khloe and Kim have gotten the bulk of it with their giant, overinflated backsides. In the end, this is not likely the last face change we’ll see from the Kardashian clan. Stay tuned for more messiness.