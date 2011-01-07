Khloe Kardashian is Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

It’s a Kardashian trilogy of babies!

Three of the Kardashian sisters are having babies at the same time. Kim is not actually pregnant, but is awaiting a new baby through a surrogate. This is her and husband Kanye West’s third child. Kylie Jenner is also pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend of 5 months, Travis Scott. Now, a third Kardashian, Khloe, is allegedly pregnant with her first child too. She went through some trouble trying to conceive when previously married to Lamar Odom.

Must be something in the water.

What’s up Kendall and Kourtney?