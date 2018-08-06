News

Khloe Kardashian Gets Dragged for Her Giant Duck Lips

But she says they were just “pregnancy lips.” Mmmkay, girl.

The Kardashian family is known for not being very “truthful” when it comes to the plastic surgery they have had. We all recall how Kylie Jenner denied for months publicly that she hadn’t had her lips done, only to finally come clean about it (after everyone already knew the truth). Kylie claimed her lips looked big due to the way she did her makeup. Ermkay.

Now, Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged for her weird looking duck lips on the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, she too seems to be avoiding any plastic surgery honesty by claiming her lips “changed” because of her pregnancy. At the time of filming, she was in the early stages of her pregnancy.

“PSA: I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK. Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them,” she said. “So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED IT! A lot of wild shit happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control,” she wrote.

Twitter has called her bullish*t.

