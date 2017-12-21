Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Baby Bump!

It’s official!
After months of shielding her belly from the public amongst rumors of a pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting.
This is Khloe’s first child. Her difficulties getting pregnant have been documented on her show, KUWTK, with she and ex-husband Lamar Odom trying but failing to get pregnant.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Now it’s Kylie’s turn! Khloe’s younger sister has also been rumored to be pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, though she has yet to confirm it. Sister Kim and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child through a surrogate soon. It’s a Kardashian baby trilogy!
I still can't believe it 🤰🏼❤️
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017
So Khloe Kardashian announced she’s pregnant so now I’m waiting on kylie to announce like… pic.twitter.com/X7VJCM8q0q
— william (@williamsheats) December 21, 2017
Congratulations to my sis!!! @khloekardashian I'm ready to see this tall ass beauty you are carrying. (Y'all don't front like y'all didn't think about this child's height as well) 😂😂
— S|Karesía|S (@AmorSKS) December 21, 2017
Kanye is gonna bust into the delivery room like “That’s not a real baby! MY baby had the best birth of ALL time!” 😭😂😂
— FREiZ (@FREiZTunes) December 21, 2017