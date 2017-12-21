Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Baby Bump!

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

It’s official!

After months of shielding her belly from the public amongst rumors of a pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting.

This is Khloe’s first child. Her difficulties getting pregnant have been documented on her show, KUWTK, with she and ex-husband Lamar Odom trying but failing to get pregnant.

Now it’s Kylie’s turn! Khloe’s younger sister has also been rumored to be pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, though she has yet to confirm it. Sister Kim and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child through a surrogate soon. It’s a Kardashian baby trilogy!

I still can't believe it 🤰🏼❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017

So Khloe Kardashian announced she’s pregnant so now I’m waiting on kylie to announce like… pic.twitter.com/X7VJCM8q0q — william (@williamsheats) December 21, 2017

Congratulations to my sis!!! @khloekardashian I'm ready to see this tall ass beauty you are carrying. (Y'all don't front like y'all didn't think about this child's height as well) 😂😂 — S|Karesía|S (@AmorSKS) December 21, 2017