Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted in Mexico

It’s heating up for the new lovebirds.

Khloe Kardashian and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson have been inseparable lately, sparking new romance rumors. These seem to be confirmed after the two were spotted on a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico yesterday.

We are starting to lose track of Khloe’s romantic ties these days…she’s recently been linked to a bunch of different men, including Trey Songz, Odell Beckham Jr., and James Harden.