Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split: Cheating Bombshell!

Surprise, surprise, Tristan Thompson is still cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Insert fake gasp here. However, WHO he cheated with is pretty scandalous.

The couple came close to breaking up when their daughter was born after he was caught on video heading into a hotel with a woman he met at a club. He was also caught on club surveillance video making out with several women as well. It was revealed that he had been a serial cheater, cheating with tons of women. Meanwhile, Khloe had been preparing for their new baby after relocating to Ohio where he was playing in the NBA.

She decided to stick it out and they seemed to be working on their relationship since then.

However, now it sees he didn’t change at all, and he even had the AUDACITY to cheat with – wait for it – Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The were caught getting cozy at a house party just after he spent Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter, True.

While Khloe gave it a good go in an attempt to work it out and keep their family together, clearly it wasn’t very important to Tristan. Time to put him out with the trash, girl!