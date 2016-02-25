Style

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Her Instagram Pic

After getting called out for wavy lines in her photo, Khloe Kardashian admitted to photoshopping the pic. Here’s what she had to say about the haters taking time to call her out about it:

Here’s the initial post:

And here’s the original she posted in response to show how little she doctored it:

The sad part is that she felt the need to edit it at all. Where is your self-esteem Khloe? You look the best you’ve looked in many years, so stop the nonsense. If they’re just haters, you shouldn’t care enough to edit your photos even a little anyway.

