Breaking News

Keyshia Cole Wants Attention: Shows Off Her Butt for Fans

By
Posted on

keyshiacolemad

Keyshia Cole posted a photo of her rear end as a “thank you” to all her fans as a celebration of her 2 million followers. More of that and she will surely be to 3 million in no time.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

1 Comment

The Latest

To Top